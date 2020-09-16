Actual Radio given licence to broadcast all things Colchester across Essex

COLCHESTER’S only local radio station, Actual Radio, can now be enjoyed by listeners across Essex after securing its DAB license from Ofcom. The station had previously been successfully broadcasting online-only since launching in 2017 but is now available on DAB radios countywide. Radio lovers can enjoy a range of greatest hits from across the decades interspersed with Colchester local news, sport and local events.

Listeners wanting to tune in can do so on their DAB radios in cars, at home and in their offices throughout the county by searching for Actual Radio. It gives Colchester-based businesses the ability to promote themselves across Essex, as listeners can pick up the station when out and about. The station will focus on giving Colchester residents a platform to shout about all the great things happening in the town.

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio and its breakfast show host, said: “This is real coup for Colchester, as it’s a big town which is underserved by local radio. It has been a hard slog to get us in this position, but we are really excited by our launch on DAB – and about giving Colchester a wider voice than it has ever had. The return of local radio to Colchester gives our businesses the opportunity to be heard countywide and the chance to drive footfall to the town.”

“For me, radio is the ultimate medium with the amount of time people spend listening in their cars and now they can be hearing about all things Colchester. There is a real appetite for local radio in the town, especially since many stations were taken national. The level of interest from local businesses in Actual Radio since the start has been astonishing and we can’t wait to see how far that can go now that people can tune in on DAB,” he added.

