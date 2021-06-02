A New Virtual High Street Service Launches in Essex

A new virtual high street service that aims to support independent shops during the pandemic has launched in Essex

From April, residents across Essex can use Click It Local in Essex, enabling them to buy from any participating local shop and have it delivered on the same day.

The scheme will be rolled out across multiple towns and villages in Essex over the next few weeks including; Brentwood, Epping Forest, Colchester, Chelmsford, Braintree, Uttlesford, Maldon, Tendring and Rochford.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many participating shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

The scheme has been announced in partnership with Essex District Councils.

Founder Steve Koch said “Click It Local is a virtual high street that enables residents to buy from any independent shop and have it delivered straight to their door on the same day, our mission is to help save high streets and independent stores across the UK by making shopping local easier and faster.”

Over 200 stores across Essex are already signed up to the service.

Click it Local has already successfully launched in Cambridgeshire, Brighton, parts of Essex and London and is now looking to extend to further towns and villages across the UK in a bid to support local and independent business.

