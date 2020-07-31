A motorcycle run like no other for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is calling on motorcyclists to get on their bikes this Summer and say ‘I Did It My Way’ to help keep their local life-saving charity flying.

The charity is asking bikers to get on their bikes in August and September and ride a route of at least sixty miles. In return for a £10 registration fee, riders will receive an exclusive commemorative pin badge as a keepsake. For an additional £12.75 (incl. P&P) they can order a specially-designed t-shirt. Riders are being encouraged to submit pictures taken during their ride for inclusion on a ‘Wall of Fame’ on the EHAAT website.

EHAAT normally holds two motorcycle runs – in May to North Weald and in September to Harwich – but these have both been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry Russell, EHAAT Head of Events and Merchandise, said: “EHAAT’s motorcycle runs have become hugely popular days in the local biking calendar, with thousands of bikers riding out to support the charity. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel both events, we know it was a major disappointment for our valued supporters in the biking community.

“The two events would have raised around £60,000, or the cost of 27 potentially-life saving missions, but we hope that with the support of our biker friends ‘I Did It My Way’ can help make up that shortfall by raising vital funds.

“We are really looking forward to bikers sharing photographs of their rides with us, and to welcoming everyone back in person to one of our motorcycle runs in 2021!”

To register for EHAAT’s ‘I Did It My Way’ motorcycling fundraiser sponsored by Woodland Group, SorryMate.com and Colchester Kawasaki, visit www.ehaat.org/mcr2020 .

