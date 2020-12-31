31 Dec A look at Essex entrepreneur Frank Khalid and Mark Wahlberg’s special relationship
Essex entrepreneur Frank Khalid is vastly known for his star-studded diary as he counts numerous footballers, business people and politicians as friends.
As 2020 grows to a close, We took a brief look at the special relationship Khalid formed with Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg.
In 2017 businessman Khalid & Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and music mogul Diddy became partners.
They owned the Aquahydrate water selling rights in the UK.
In 2018 Frank had a heart attack which resulted in a triple bypass.
Wahlberg sent the below message and wished Khalid a speedy recovery.
To this day the pair remain friends and business partners according to close sources.