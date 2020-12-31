A look at Essex entrepreneur Frank Khalid and Mark Wahlberg’s special relationship

Essex entrepreneur Frank Khalid is vastly known for his star-studded diary as he counts numerous footballers, business people and politicians as friends.

As 2020 grows to a close, We took a brief look at the special relationship Khalid formed with Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg.

In 2017 businessman Khalid & Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and music mogul Diddy became partners.

They owned the Aquahydrate water selling rights in the UK.

In 2018 Frank had a heart attack which resulted in a triple bypass.

Wahlberg sent the below message and wished Khalid a speedy recovery.

IMG_2220

To this day the pair remain friends and business partners according to close sources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

