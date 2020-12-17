80-year old Royal photographer among first to receive vaccine in Brentwood

This week GP surgeries across Essex started administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Brentwood, a Royal photographer was among first to receive the vaccine.

Arthur Edwards MBE, Royal photographer, aged 80 was pictured having his COVID vaccination at the Brentwood centre on the 15 December 2020. Also pictured local GP Dr Nilukshan Jeganathan (far right) and Ann Davis, Senior Practice Nurse (far left)

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed by technical issues, doctors and health officials have warned, after the first week of the vaccination programme was marred by difficulties with data collection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

