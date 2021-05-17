45 year old Essex family run B2B corporate planting business moves into B2C houseplant retail business

Planteria Group, the UK’s leading experts in corporate planting for over 45 years, today announces its business expansion with the launch of its consumer arm, foli8, a new online shopping destination that offers houseplants to create living interiors. foli8 is the first UK platform that will sell houseplants directly in 100% compostable and natural coconut fibre pots.

Each year the horticultural industry in the UK gets through half a billion plastic pots; some can be recycled, however, many end up in landfill or are incinerated1. foli8 launches to help reduce plastic pot waste within the industry and to lead the sector in becoming more sustainable.

Officially launching this May, foli8 will offer over 80 houseplants, along with next day delivery options and a fanatical customer service. The e-commerce platform starts with an established team of 15 staff, that includes plant designers, biophilic design experts, along with plant care and maintenance technicians. foli8 customers will receive the same premium experience as its parent company, Planteria Group, which have worked with prestigious corporates for over four decades. From The Savoy Hotel and The Landmark London, to one of the most famous department stores in Knightsbridge, to name a few.

The independent family-run business, Planteria Group, with 75 staff, was started by brothers Brian and Phill Anderson in 1977. Following the boom in houseplants being sold online2, foli8 is a pandemic-created business that will help meet demand which is being led by Co-CEOs, Matt and Darrell Anderson (sons of Planteria Group’s founders).

New research commissioned by foli8 reveals currently 77% of British households own a houseplant. Each household has an average of eight plants, which equates to 5.8 million houseplants in UK homes. It is estimated that Britain will spend at least £4.6 billion on houseplants each year, with each household spending £80 per year on houseplants alone. The top reason British consumers are buying houseplants is to enhance or improve their interiors (51%).

foli8’s extensive collection of plants has been curated for living design, allowing Brits to transform their homes and bring its customers closer to nature, as 78% of Brits put sustainability at the forefront of their buying decisions. foli8’s mission is to provide 100% compostable and 100% carbon neutral plant products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

