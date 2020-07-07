206 hours volunteered in June to help Lake Meadows Park

Basildon Council is paying tribute to the Friends of Lake Meadows who have bloomed after lockdown, logging over 206 hours caring for Lake Meadows Park this June.

The group’s 24 volunteer gardeners have collectively spent what amounts to more than an entire week of non-stop helping to maintain the park while socially distanced.

They have also resumed gardening with new tools and wearing new polo shirts, purchased from their grant from Basildon Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Development Grant Scheme.

Chairman of the Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee, Councillor David Harrison said:

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the Friends of Lake Meadows for their hard work caring for Billericay’s wonderful park and doing so much for the community.

“An amazing amount of work has been achieved by the group since we were able to reintroduce gardening groups as lockdown’s eased.

“To extend that volunteer work to our public spaces is what makes this such a great contribution to our community.”

Charles Novis Chairman of the Friends of Lake Meadows said:

“Our gardening group benefits the gardeners themselves, who enjoy caring for the park; and the many positive comments we receive from park visitors makes it all worthwhile.”

The independent local charity is made up of volunteers who work in partnership with Basildon Council for the benefit of the Billericay. The group helps to care for the park, its facilities, and wildlife.

Members of the public interested in volunteering in their local park can contact Basildon Council for more information: www.basildon.gov.uk

Individual sportsmen and women and sports and physical activity groups can apply for financial support through Basildon Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Development Grant Scheme.

Individuals who live in Basildon borough can apply for amounts up to £500. Groups including non-profit clubs, societies and organisations based in the Basildon borough, whose membership is open to residents of the Basildon Borough, can apply for amounts up to £1000.

