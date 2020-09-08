£2,000 BOOST FOR ESSEX HOSPICE

Havens Hospices has received a £2,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Tilbury.

Havens Hospices provide palliative nursing and supportive care to adults and children living with complex or incurable conditions across Essex. The charity’s specialist Care Teams support patients and their families throughout illness, death and bereavement, in the comfort of their own home or at their hospices, Fair Havens in Southend-On-Sea, The J’s and Little Havens, located in Thundersley.

The donation will help the charity continue providing free specialist care and support to those who have been told there is no cure. The charity welcomes the donation after their fundraising income has taken a big hit following the COVID-19 outbreak with all their public fundraising events postponed or cancelled for the rest of the year.

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Carlos Guijarro Benito, Site Leader at Amazon in Tilbury, said: “It is a privilege to offer this donation to Havens Hospices, an incredible charity that exists to provide for the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual needs of those in its care. We’re pleased to lend a helping hand to the Hospice during these challenging times.”

Lydia Plews, Corporate Fundraiser from Havens Hospices, added, “Even during the pandemic, our patients need and deserve quality care at the end of their life, and we want to thank Carlos and his team for offering us this donation. As we don’t charge a penny for our services, this support will allow us to continue providing care to those who need us.”

Community donations is one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon has joined a coalition of companies, universities, and research institutions to boost testing capacity for COVID-19. Amazon’s logistics network, along with Royal Mail, will deliver test kits to critical workers and diagnostic sites set up around the UK.

Amazon is also providing free online STEM resources to students in lower-income communities to enable learning to continue during school closures and is working with charity partner Magic Breakfast to ensure they can continue to provide free breakfast provisions to children in disadvantaged areas.

