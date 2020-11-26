£2.9bn to Restart job hunt for over a million unemployed

A NEW MULTI-BILLION POUND support package aimed at helping the long-term unemployed fire up their job search and return to work has been announced.

The nearly £3bn Restart scheme will give jobseekers out of work for 12 months or more intensive support to find jobs in their local area, and break down any employment barriers that could be holding them back from finding work.

Using their in-depth knowledge of the local jobs market, advisors will work with organisations across communities including Local Authorities, to deliver tailored support based on the jobseeker’s specific needs.

For some this might include bespoke training to switch into growth sectors, help to excel at recruitment stage, or support to get the right certificates to take up a job in a different industry such as construction or transport or to update skills such as IT.

Through fortnightly meetings, specialists will develop a strong understanding of their employment history and serve as a vital support network, helping them boost their chances of entering work.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said:

“Jobseekers who have been out of work for some time may need intensive help to get back on their feet and into employment. Through our Plan for Jobs they will get this support – the Restart scheme will help offer specialist help to find vacancies in their local area and training if needed, giving them the best chance at finding work. This is all part of our plan to Build Back Better.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

